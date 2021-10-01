Deere, union reach tentative contract agreement

Deere & Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract.

An Oct. 10 ratification vote is planned, according to a post on UAW Union 281's Facebook page.

“After six weeks of negotiations, John Deere and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement that honors the enormous contributions of John Deere’s production and maintenance employees and builds a strong foundation for our shared success in the future,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company, in a news release.

Morris said the new contract "reinforces our longstanding commitment to provide employees the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in the agriculture and construction industries."

The current contract expired early Friday morning, but a 14-day contract extension was approved overnight, allowing operations to continue as scheduled as negotiations went on.

The union previously approved a strike authorization, and Local 281 reminded its members Thursday that a strike-duty roster was in circulation.

Copies of the proposal will be sent to the 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities before a vote is scheduled.

For ratification, the agreement would require 51% approval.

Facilities impacted by the contract are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works in Iowa, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline are subject to the agreement.

Deere and the UAW have also reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta, Deere & Co. said in a news release.

