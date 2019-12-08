Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions 20-7

The Vikings returned home from a costly defeat to the Seahawks on Monday night to a favorable matchup with the team they've beaten 76 times in 59 seasons as a franchise, 16 more than the next-closest opponent. The previous time the Vikings were beaten at home by the Lions at any point during the second half of the schedule was on Dec. 14, 1997.

"This was a weird one, because it felt like we couldn't take a big step forward. It was either you don't get it done and it's going to be a problem or you win and you kind of shrug your shoulders and move on," Cousins said. "So we just wanted to make sure we didn't lose that edge or that energy."

HUNTING QUARTERBACKS: After a sharp debut on Thanksgiving Day in a defeat to Chicago, one of four losses this year by four points or fewer for Detroit, Blough faced a tougher test in one of the NFL's noisiest venues.

The first drive could hardly have been harder. Harrison Smith and Shamar Stephen batted down Blough's first two passes at the line of scrimmage, and then Hunter became the youngest player in NFL history at age 25 and 40 days to reach 50 sacks by taking down Blough to force the first of five three-and-out possessions for Detroit. Hunter has 11 sacks in nine games against the Lions.