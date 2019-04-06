CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep over Cherokee on Friday.
The two teams played one set to 10 in varsity singles and doubles. The Monarchs didn't allow any Cherokee player to get to five points as Sean Moran, Colin Reis, Caleb Seuntjens, Harrison Dahm, Chris Krajicek and Austin Freese all picked up singles wins.
In doubles, Moran and Reis teamed up for a 10-0 win. Krajicek and Seuntjens and Dahm and Freese teamed up with doubles wins.