HARLAN, Iowa -- Denison-Schleswig edged Harlan 226 to 234 to win a girls golf dual on Friday.

Tessa Petersen led Denison-Schleswig with a 52. She was the runner-up at the dual.

Harlan's Jocelyn Cheek was the medalist with a 46.

