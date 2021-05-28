DENNIS ANDERSON: Normalcy is anything but normal at South Dakota state track

RAPID CITY, S.D. — After missing the 2020 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state athletes and coaches have had to adjust all season long.
But they have adjusted and will get back to competing for state titles continuing Saturday in the Black Hills. It will be a little different, but they are competing, and that is what counts the most.
In normal times, the three classifications haven met in separate venues on the first day, but all gathered together for Saturday's finals in one stadium, whether it was Howard Wood Stadium in Sioux Falls or O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.
This season, the Class AA meet will be in Sturgis at Woodle Field, Class A at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish and Class B at O'Harra Stadium — both days.
For many of the area coaches, the new format, which also includes a much later start Friday (3 p.m.), is a little hit and miss.
"I guess I don’t mind having them in separate locations. With that being said, I do not understand the rationale to also shorten the schedule," Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said. "I am a wrestling coach, and we held a three-day state meet with no issues, so to cut the state track meet in half in fear of close contact makes absolutely no sense."
Stevens coach Paul Hendry said the changes makes sense and are probably one of the easiest ways to limit the number of people gathering in one area.
Yet, "I do not like it, but understand why it needed to be done," said Hendry.
Custer coach Karen Karim said they have always enjoyed watching the other divisions compete, but they'll do what they have to do in order to compete this season.
Although she said it was good for their athletes to see the AA and B meets, if this change was necessary to allow them to actually have a state track meet, then it was worth it.
"Above all else, we want the kids to get the chance to compete," she said.
Fellow Black Hills Conference coach, St. Thomas More's Royce Wuertzer, said the Saturday of the state meet has always been one of the greatest days of South Dakota sports, with all of the those state championships stacked on top of each other. He'll miss watching all of the athletes compete, but he still expects a good day.
"We are just approaching it as normal and we have really not made any changes to what we do. It is still about showing up and competing," he said.
Sturgis coach Blake Proefrock called it "slightly disappointing" that they don’t get to see all of the classes converge at one venue. It's still better than the alternative of not competing at all.
"After missing last season, I am just happy we get to compete," he said.
Wall head coach Karol Patterson said she understands why it is being done this year due to the pandemic, but she prefers the gathering of all three classes on the final day.
"This gives people the opportunity to actually see all the classes of the top 24 athletes and their talented abilities," she said.
Rapid City Central head coach Pat Moriarty also understands why the state meet is being divided both days, but he too feels like it takes away from the hype that comes with it.
"It was always great to see the other classes and runners from different places competing," he said.
There are also some changes in the heats and finals, as well as how the athletes qualified for state. This season, the top 24 athletes in each individual event qualified.
It was also a bit different start to the season a couple of months ago as the athletes hadn't competed (other than cross country in the fall) since 2019.
For some sophomores, they were in eighth grade the last time they were on the track. Their first meet of the season was their first varsity meet.
So, yes, they were happy to be back on the track.
"The kids were ready to get going, and for the coaching staff in Belle, we were chomping at the bit all year," said Abell.
Karim said the 2021 track season was not significantly impacted by COVID, other than the fact that their athletes were a bit more inexperienced than in previous years due to the lack of having track in 2020.
"We are thrilled to be able to get through the season and have the kids compete at the state track meet," she said.
Wuertzer said he felt that losing last year did have an impact on the growth of their athletes, and there are always the “what if’s.” But, he said they stuck to their plan and just focused on learning and developing each individual.
"I think that losing last year has helped our coaches to really appreciate our athletes more and just how lucky we are to be a part of such a great sport," he said.
Proefrock felt the season went as well as they could have hoped with all of the ups and downs throughout the school year, especially early on.
"There was a lot of extra fundamental teaching, as well as a lot of rust that needed to wear off," he said.
Moriarty said it has been nice to see some normalcy for their kids, although the season was still far from normal.
"I think we've seen our kids take a little longer to get going this year," he said. "I do think we lost some athletes because of not having a season."