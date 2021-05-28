DENNIS ANDERSON: Normalcy is anything but normal at South Dakota state track

Karim said the 2021 track season was not significantly impacted by COVID, other than the fact that their athletes were a bit more inexperienced than in previous years due to the lack of having track in 2020.

"We are thrilled to be able to get through the season and have the kids compete at the state track meet," she said.

Wuertzer said he felt that losing last year did have an impact on the growth of their athletes, and there are always the “what if’s.” But, he said they stuck to their plan and just focused on learning and developing each individual.

"I think that losing last year has helped our coaches to really appreciate our athletes more and just how lucky we are to be a part of such a great sport," he said.

Proefrock felt the season went as well as they could have hoped with all of the ups and downs throughout the school year, especially early on.

"There was a lot of extra fundamental teaching, as well as a lot of rust that needed to wear off," he said.

Moriarty said it has been nice to see some normalcy for their kids, although the season was still far from normal.