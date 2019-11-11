DePaul blasts Iowa 93-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Paul Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time in 11 years.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons, who opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.

DePaul got off to a blistering start on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.

The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes — constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind — in building a 53-30 lead.

Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons. Reed's open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.

CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.

The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.