Des Moines knocks off Muskies in shootout

DES MOINES -- The Des Moines Buccaneers made their final shot of the night count as they knocked off the Sioux City Musketeers 4-3 in a shootout.

A game that had consistent trips to the penalty box began with a power play goal for the Des Moines Buccaneers. Talon Sigurdson tallied his fifth of the season 6:15 into the contest to make it 1-0.

Still on the penalty kill Sioux City struck while shorthanded. Ryan Conmy muscled a pass to Ty Hanson to score his third goal of the season less than a minute later at 7:07 in the first to tie the game 1-0.

Despite the amount of penalties the Musketeers penalty kill held their own the rest of the way stuffing Des Moines on their next seven power plays forcing the Bucs to go 1/8 on the night. Sioux City in their own stat sheet went 1/4.

Only one goal was tallied in the second period on Aiden Van Rooyan’s first of the season to give Des Moines a lead late in the second period at 17:54.

Again on the penalty kill Sioux City responded with their second short handed goal of the game. Kaden Shahan collected his ninth of the year to tie it 2-2.

The Musketeers lone lead was short lived. Ben Doran scored on the power play to take a 3-2 lead at the 13:25 mark of the third. But Owen West netted a goal for Des Moines at the 14:51 mark of the period to send it into overtime.

In OT, the Muskies once again killed off a penalty. In the shootout Sioux City was rejected on all three attempts. Des Moines fared no better until Joey Muldowney snuck one between the legs of Croix Kochendorfer to hand Des Moines two points.

The Musketeers (11-8-4) will now hit the winter break. The Musketeers do not have game action until they face the Sioux Falls Stampede on December 28th in Sioux Falls. The Musketeers next home game will take place on December 30th when they hold a rematch of last season’s Clark Cup Finals with the Madison Capitols.