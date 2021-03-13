Despite drama, Tom Osborne pleased to see Nebraska-Oklahoma game remain as scheduled

LINCOLN — Two years after last playing its old rival, and two days before appearing in the title game of its new conference, Nebraska football agreed to dance with Oklahoma on the 50th anniversary of their best-known tussle.
On Nov. 29, 2012, NU and OU signed a two-year deal to play games in 2021 and 2022. The first of those would be in Norman, site of the 1971 Game of the Century, won 35-31 by the Huskers. Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne, offensive coordinator for the Game of the Century, was Nebraska’s athletic director when the deal was signed.
Osborne, reached Saturday by The World-Herald, said he knew NU was exploring its options to back out of the 2021 OU game and replace it with a home nonconference game before a Friday report from Stadium surfaced on Twitter.
“I was aware there was some thought about that,” Osborne said. “I didn’t know how it was all going to play out, and I didn’t know if anybody was going to actually do it. I was aware there was some conversation. But I’m not an athletic administrator anymore — I’m just like everybody else, up there in the 50th row somewhere, watching.”
One of Osborne’s final — and most symbolic — acts as A.D. was to secure the 2021/2022 series with OU.
“Our rivalry with Oklahoma has been one of the great traditional matchups in the history of college football,” he said in 2012. “The games between the two schools were generally to decide a conference championship, and many times helped determine the national champion. ... I know our fans look forward to nonconference games against high-profile opponents like Oklahoma. I’m pleased we were able to finalize this series.”
The report was accurate.
“Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,” Moos said. “That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.”
Moos and Frost have cited hits to the budget and economy before. In his Aug. 10 press conference — given just 24 hours before the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided to postpone its season — Frost said NU’s athletic department budget would lose between $80-$120 million if football wasn’t played. The city of Lincoln, he said, would lose “upwards of $300 million.”
Nebraska made up some of its potential revenue gap with Big Ten TV money. Because fans couldn’t attend the games, the local economy took a significant hit, and the Huskers lost roughly $35 million in revenue that seven home games deliver.