Despite drama, Tom Osborne pleased to see Nebraska-Oklahoma game remain as scheduled

LINCOLN — Two years after last playing its old rival, and two days before appearing in the title game of its new conference, Nebraska football agreed to dance with Oklahoma on the 50th anniversary of their best-known tussle.

On Nov. 29, 2012, NU and OU signed a two-year deal to play games in 2021 and 2022. The first of those would be in Norman, site of the 1971 Game of the Century, won 35-31 by the Huskers. Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne, offensive coordinator for the Game of the Century, was Nebraska’s athletic director when the deal was signed.

Osborne, reached Saturday by The World-Herald, said he knew NU was exploring its options to back out of the 2021 OU game and replace it with a home nonconference game before a Friday report from Stadium surfaced on Twitter.

“I was aware there was some thought about that,” Osborne said. “I didn’t know how it was all going to play out, and I didn’t know if anybody was going to actually do it. I was aware there was some conversation. But I’m not an athletic administrator anymore — I’m just like everybody else, up there in the 50th row somewhere, watching.”

One of Osborne’s final — and most symbolic — acts as A.D. was to secure the 2021/2022 series with OU.