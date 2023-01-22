'Dew City Musketeers' finish weekend sweep

SIOUX CITY — The “Dew City Musketeers” were victorious in their inaugural game with a 4-1 victory over the Lincoln Stars to sweep the weekend series from their Western Conference rivals.

Following the same script as the previous night in Lincoln, both teams were held scoreless through the first period.

It was early in the second period when Dew City found the net for the first time. Sawyer Scholl got off a quick shot from the top of the slot to put the Muskies up 1-0.

(The “Dew City” name is the result of a Mountain Dew promotion. Mountain Dew jerseys worn during the game were auctioned off to support Camp High Hopes.)

At the 9:00 mark of the period, Ben Doran deflected a pass from Tyler Hotson past the Lincoln net minder to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead that they carried into the third period.

Early in the third period, Ren Morque who scored his first USHL goal in the previous night’s win over Lincoln.

Tallied his second in as many games to put Dew City ahead 3-0. Ryan Conmy padded his clubhouse lead with his 19th lamp lighter of the season at the 4:49 mark of the third to give Dew City a commanding 4-0 lead.

Mason Marcellus was the only Lincoln Star to beat Musketeer goalie Croix Kochendorfer in the contest at the 15:11 mark giving the game it’s final score of 4-1.

Kochendorfer stopped 26 of 27 shots in the win and earned the games first star. Kochendorfer started and won both games of the weekend sweep over the Stars. He stopped 56 of 59 total shots for a .949 save % and a 1.50 GAA.

The Musketeers now (16-12-2-3) currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference Standings. Next weekend features a pair of road games starting in Des Moines on Friday at 7:05 p.m. They next play on their home ice on Feb. 3 when they again face the Buccaneers at the Tyson Events Center.

