Digging into the past

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Can I get a copy of an article that was in The Journal in 1977?”

We get questions very similar to that on a regular basis. For many years, we had to say, “No, we don’t have copies of old papers.” When you consider the newspaper is more than 150 years old, we’d have a building that was a fire hazard if we kept all of them.

Instead, we put our papers on microfilm, which is available to peruse at the Sioux City Public Library, and on newspapers.com, a site that’s connected to your membership.

If you just look on the home page of siouxcityjournal.com, you’ll see an ARCHIVES link (under PRINT EDITION in the index at the top left corner) that will lead you right to the site. There, you can peruse our history. (Depending on how much detail you want and how far back into history you want to search, you may have to pay an additional small fee.)

If, like me, you want to learn more about someone, you can type in the name and get every story that features that name. So, if you want to track your own footprint in our publication, take a deep dive. You’ll be amazed at what you find.