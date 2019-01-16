In this file photo, T.J. Dillashaw smiles after his win against Cody Garbrandt in a UFC bantamweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 227 in Los Angeles. UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is going against conventional wisdom by cutting 10 pounds of weight to fight for the flyweight title Saturday. Elite mixed martial artists over 30 are supposed to get bigger, not smaller. But Dillashaw is confident he can become a two-division champ under the guidance of a math professor triathlete with strong ideas about common mistakes in weight-cutting.