Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday appointed Sgt. Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

“Sergeant Carney’s years of experience in police patrol, investigation, and intelligence have prepared him to provide the best possible training experience for recruits,” Reynolds said in a statement.

In a statement, Carney said Iowa residents “deserve excellence from their public servants and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy will work tirelessly to ensure those expectations are met.”

Carney has served as a uniformed patrol officer and narcotics investigator throughout his career, according to the governor’s office, and has trained and supervised other officers throughout. He was named Des Moines Police Officer of the Year in 2019.

As director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Carney will oversee law enforcement training and education, and evaluate its performance in meeting immediate and long-term goals.

He begins his new role March 6.

Carney succeeds former Des Moines Police Chief Judy Bradshaw. She was appointed by former Gov. Terry Branstad to lead the academy in 2015 after she served one year as the assistant director.

Bradshaw retired, according to the governor’s office, but it was not immediately clear when she retired.