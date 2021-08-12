Don and Reta Lantis named parade marshals for River-Cade Parade

SIOUX CITY -- Don Lantis and his wife Reta, longtime proprietors of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City, have been named parade marshals for this year's River-Cade Parade.

The parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, and will run from the corner of Fourth and Court streets to the corner of Fourth and Water streets.

Lantis is perhaps the best-known name in the fireworks business in the Sioux City metro; the store puts on many of the large summer fireworks displays in the area. Don's parents, Mildred and Merl, began selling fireworks in North Sioux City in the 1940s, and Don has spent decades in the business.

"(Don and Reta) have supported so many events over the years, and they're just true Sioux Cityans," said Phil Claeys, River-Cade's events coordinator, during an announcement on Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. "Let's face it, anybody that does fireworks for a living kind of enjoys life. (Don) is like a little kid in a candy booth when it comes to his fireworks. They're just real good people."

River-Cade, now in its 58th year, was called off last year due to the pandemic. Claeys, who organizes much of River-Cade, said many of this year's events were all moved from July to August because he believed the weather might be cooler.