Don and Reta Lantis named parade marshals for River-Cade Parade

SIOUX CITY -- Don Lantis and his wife Reta, longtime proprietors of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City, have been named parade marshals for this year's River-Cade Parade.
The parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18, and will run from the corner of Fourth and Court streets to the corner of Fourth and Water streets.
Lantis is perhaps the best-known name in the fireworks business in the Sioux City metro; the store puts on many of the large summer fireworks displays in the area. Don's parents, Mildred and Merl, began selling fireworks in North Sioux City in the 1940s, and Don has spent decades in the business.
"(Don and Reta) have supported so many events over the years, and they're just true Sioux Cityans," said Phil Claeys, River-Cade's events coordinator, during an announcement on Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. "Let's face it, anybody that does fireworks for a living kind of enjoys life. (Don) is like a little kid in a candy booth when it comes to his fireworks. They're just real good people."
River-Cade, now in its 58th year, was called off last year due to the pandemic. Claeys, who organizes much of River-Cade, said many of this year's events were all moved from July to August because he believed the weather might be cooler.
"Hopefully it's not going be as hot as, 105 degrees, normally is in the third week of July," Claeys said.
This year's River-Cade events began Thursday evening with an Open Mic Night at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., followed by a Swing Bowling Tourney on Friday and Saturday at Rush Werks Lanes at 3828 Stadium Dr. (Call 712-252-4545 for details.)
The River-Cade Smile Contest will be held Saturday at the center court of the Southern Hills Mall, starting at 2 p.m. Ages 4 to 12 are welcome. No pre-registration is necessary.
The River-Cade Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest at Cook Park will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Skateboarding beginners and those with intermediate and advanced skills are welcome. (Call 712-898-0601 for details.)
On Aug. 19, another River-Cade Open Mic Night will be held at 7 p.m. at Vangarde Arts.
The River-Cade Volleyball Tourney will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Jim's Lounge, 3405 Stone Ave. (Call 712-274-7200 for details.)
The 24th annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby & Ron McKinley River-Cade Anglers Casting Contest will also be held Aug. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. at Bacon Creek Park. Ages 4 to 12 may enter the contest for $5, and must pre-register at the Bacon Creek General Store, 2520 Gordon Dr.
The River-Cade Family Fun Carnival will be held from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 at the Long Lines Rec Center, 401 Gordon Dr. Wednesday is discount ticket night.