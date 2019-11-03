We’re proud of our new website.
It’s easier to navigate, filled with lots of extra content and ready for you to explore.
To help you understand where things are, we’ve created a video that you can watch to see what’s what. Just go to siouxcityjournal.com/multimedia, and you’ll get a good taste of what you can find.
You’ll also learn about the membership levels and what each one means.
We explain the e-edition (and how that can be accessed) and show you how it can be viewed in different ways. In coming weeks, we’ll talk about other content you can find, exclusively, on our site. And we’ll give you a tutorial on newspapers.com, one of the benefits of being a member – and a great way to look up information about various aspects of the area and more than 155 years of the Sioux City Journal.
Slip over to siouxcityjournal.com/multimedia and check out the videos. There’s a lot you probably didn’t realize we’re offering you, our members. If you’re not one, we’ll even show you how to join.