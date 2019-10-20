We just put the finishing touches on the fall edition of Siouxland Life magazine.
In it – our big “money” issue – you’ll find plenty of ways to save, earn and spend money. You’ll meet a young Le Mars entrepreneur who’s baking her way to a career. You’ll also see what some musicians do to fuel their dreams. And you’ll get expert advice from financial planner Mary Sterk, professional home stager Amy Macfarlane and kitchen designer Breezy Struthers-Drake.
The edition is packed with lots to read and enjoy. It’ll be online and in The Sioux City Journal before the end of October.
Enjoy paging through the issue on your mobile device, too. You can check out details in our featured home and, in Parting Shot, you’ll be able to learn how I survived having my wisdom teeth taken out at a ripe old age.
That’s all in Siouxland Life – one more reason why we think of you first when it comes to coverage.