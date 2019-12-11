Donald Dale Blunk

Date booked: 12/9/2019. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with revoked license, no vehicle insurance, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $3,900.
The woman was in a car with a man when he shot another person in the head with a handgun in August 2018 to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms. The man survived.
Normal winter releases are 12,000-17,000 cfs, but will be kept at a higher rate while the corps continues emptying near-record runoff from the river's reservoir system.
The man said sex he had with a female student was consensual, and that the university's policies are gender-biased. He alleged Dordt bases its Title IX policy on biblical concepts that women submit to men and men are in control.
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Nancy Kay Coacher, 46, of Wentzville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Marilyn Adell Monlux, 67, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home.
A Sioux City Police officer on his way home from a night shift spotted the pickup running into the concrete barrier repeatedly before going back northbound on the interstate with the headlights off.
An ad from indoor bike start-up Peloton has triggered accusations of peddling negative body image, unchecked privilege and gross marital dynamics.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an internet website in September 2018 advertised a woman as an escort available in Sioux City. The man drove the woman from Omaha to a Sioux City hotel for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.
Investigators say the 29-year-old man was a seven-year employee of the school district. He is accused of having a two-month relationship with a 16-year-old girl.