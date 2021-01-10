Donald R. Keough, then Coca-Cola Co. President and Chief Operating Officer, toasts New Coke after a presentation at Lincoln Center in New York in 1985. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
Donald Keough, a Maurice, Iowa, native, was chairman of the board of investment banking firm Allen & Company, LLC. He previously served as president and chief operating officer of The Coca-Cola Company.
Â
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A look at some famous folks who once called Sioux City home. Think we missed someone? Email us your suggestion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.