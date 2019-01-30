In this file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald hits Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after Foles threw the ball away during the first half in an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The Rams know they've got to pressure Tom Brady early and often to have a chance in the Super Bowl, and they've been assembling the tools for this job all year long. They signed Ndamukong Suh to a big free-agent deal, wrote a record-breaking contract for Aaron Donald and acquired edge rusher Dante Fowler from Jacksonville down the stretch.