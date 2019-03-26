SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Dordt jumped out to an early lead and held off Northwestern 5-3 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at Open Space Park Tuesday. The Defenders earned a sweep with a 3-2 win in nine innings in the second game.
In the opener, Brooklyn Van Oort hit an RBI double to score Hailey Heeringa and Natalie Vos' sacrifice fly plated Carley DeRoin to give the Defenders a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Dordt lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth inning with DeRoin hitting a sacrifice fly and Vos adding a second on a single that scored Kenzie Cunard.
The Raiders scored three times in the top of the sixth to close to within a run scoring all runs after the first two batters were retired. Emily Strasser hit a bases-loaded single that scored Jennifer Boeve and Devin Dreesen who had started the rally with singles.
Dordt picked up an insurance run on an unearned run in its half of the sixth and pitcher Tianna Soodsma worked around a one-out double in the seventh by the Raiders' Madison Beaver to get the pitching win.
Dordt (8-9, 2-0 GPAC) won the second game with a run in the ninth inning. DeRoin led off the frame with a double and came around on Van Oort's single to center.
The Defenders forced extra innings in the nightcap with a two-run rally in the seventh inning to tie the score at 2-2. Van Oort drove in a run on a fielder's choice grounder and Abby Smith followed with a game-tying single to score DeRoin.
Northwestern (7-12, 0-2 GPAC) scored an unearned run in the fourth inning and a run in the top of the seventh on a single by Jennifer Boeve.