SEWARD, Neb. | Several collegians representing Northwest Iowa’s four colleges that compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference wound up winning multiple events during Saturday’s league track and field meet held at the Bulldog Field House on the Concordia College campus.
Among them were Eric Steiger and Matthew Van Eps, part of the Dordt squad that took third in the men’s division. A freshman, Steiger was clocked in 8:58.65 while winning the 3,000 then added a victory in the 5,000 (15:28.16).
Van Eps also shined for a squad that was 14 points behind second-place Concordia. The sophomore was clocked in 1:21.40 while winning the 600, then was clocked in 2:00.39 while anchoring the first-place 4x800 relay.
Freshman Jebadiah Merke led off that relay for the Defenders in a blazing 1:59.13 while staying ahead of Northwestern senior Caleb Benzing (1:59.35). Franklin Reinders and David Temte (1:57.10) ran the second and third legs, respectively, as Dordt was clocked in 7:58.92, just ahead of Northwestern, which was clocked in 8:00.79.
Dordt also received a first from Anthony Ghiorso in the mile (4:24.77).
Peter Hollinger, who was timed in 1:58.46 while anchoring Northwestern in the 4x800, finished second in the 800 (1:57.51). Hollinger just fell short of the winner, Concordia’s Thomas Taylor (1:57.01).
Jackson Johnson took second for Northwestern in the high jump (6-7.50) while former Sioux City East High School standout Dom Flemister had a first-place leap of 23-5.50 for Morningside.
Among the standouts for the fourth-place Northwestern women at the meet was senior Rebekah Muilenburg.
Individually, Muilenburg won both the 600 (1:38.39) and the 800 (2:21.01). She then anchored the Red Raiders to a first-place finish in the 4x800, combining with Breanna Harthoorn, Katrina Engebretson and Kelsey Lang for a 9:43.55 clocking.
Muilenberg edged a rival from the north, Dordt senior Jenna Stephens, during both the 800 and the 4x800. Stephens, part of a squad that took fifth in the final team standings, was timed in a second-place 2:21.47 in the 800.
Stephens then anchored the Defenders’ 4x800. Anmarie Stuit led off the foursome, followed by Annika Rick and Kate Wnek, the quarter teaming up for a 9:46.44.
Dordt’s Hailey Pullman won both the 1,000 (2:27.65) and the 1 Mile (5:16.6).
Briar Cliff freshman Allana Paul also had an outstanding meet. Paul won both the 200 (25.38) and the 400 (57.53) and took second in the 60 (7.82).