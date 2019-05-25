GULF SHORES, Ala. — Dordt University's Matthew Van Eps took the 800-meter national championship Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 50 seconds.
Van Eps won the race by .39 seconds ahead of runner-up Keenan Lawrence of Union (Ky).
Briar Cliff's Dalton Demers ran his first full marathon at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships Saturday morning and placed 18th out of 60 runners with a time of 2 hours, 55 minutes and 14.85 seconds.
The race began at 6 a.m. in hopes of avoiding tough running conditions but Demers said the weather still had an impact on his race.
More than 15 runners did not complete the race, but Demers battled the conditions for the best marathon finish in school history.