SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Dordt scored 42 unanswered points en route to a 49-20 win in its home opener Saturday against Mount Marty.

The Defenders, who also scored 49 points in its season opening win, moved to 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, while the Lancers suffered their first loss of the season in three starts.

Preston McCoy’s 59-yard punt return that set up the Defenders’ first score — a nine-yard screen pass from Kolson Kruse to Cade Rohwer with 3:52 left in the first qurater. Dordt’s defense then forced a punt on the next drive and Dordt went 64 yards on four plays for another score as Nick Wellen completed a third-and-seven option pass to Konner Knauf.

Kruse punched it in from three yards out to finish a 12 play, 87 yard drive to start the second qurater. The surge continued with a 54 yard drive on Dordt’s next possessions, punctuated by a Brendan Pieper one-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 halftime lead.

Kruse finished 14-of-20 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Cade Rohwer had two catches — both TDs — for 41 yards.

Brendan Pieper ran for 84 yards on 15 carries as the Defenders outgained the Lancers 429 to 323 yards. Dordt’s defense limited Mount Marty to 47 yards rushing, and had two interceptions with Eric Gustafson and Tyler Wieringa each picking off a pass.

Dordt hosts Concordia on Saturday.