Dordt student Mitchell Dryden prays (above), then cheers (below) as Dordt player Bailey Beckman shoots a free throw with the score tied late in fourth quarter action against Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship tournament played March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.. Beckman made the free throw and Dordt won the game 53-52.
In this Series
Sioux City Journal stories that won 2023 Iowa Newspaper Association awards
-
Sioux City Journal has five first-place finishes in Iowa Newspaper Association contest, takes third place in General Excellence
-
OUR OPINION: East High student rep right to call out school board behavior
-
With universal free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
- 23 updates