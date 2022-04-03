Dordt wins six events at home invite, Mauldin qualifies for outdoor championships

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University men's track and field came out victorious in six events on Saturday at the Dordt Invitational, with distance runner Payton Mauldin kicking off his outdoor season by earning his spot at this year's championship meet.

Mauldin, a sophomore, took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 1 minute, 51.22 seconds, punching his ticket to this spring's NAIA Outdoor Championships.

The Defenders also got a win in the 400 meter run, as Cole Zevenbergen ran a 49.81. In the 1500, Trey Engen came out on top with a time of 4:01.98, and Eric Steiger won the 5000 meter with a time of 14:51.

The Defenders won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:19.2, and Grant Brouwer took the long jump to with mark of 1.95 meters.

Team scores were not made available.

Field Events

Elsewhere at the Dordt Invite, Rebecca Simpson won the women's shot put with a distance of 44-8, while Hope Wagner of Briar Cliff placed second at 44-00. Simpson also captured the women's hammer throw, with a throw of 168-07 feet, with Anna Friedrichsen second at 150-09 1/2.

The men's shot put saw unattached freshman Brogan Seier win with a distance of 53-003/4. while Buena Vista's Lane Jellison was second at 49-01.

Jellison came back and won the discus throw, beating out Northwestern's Joe Callahan by nearly 12 feet, with a distance of 146-01 1/4. Jellison also won the men's hammer throw with a toss of 168-06 feet, beating runner-up David Crow of Buena Vista by 24 feet.

In the women's discus, Red Raiders' senior Caroline Van Berkum won with a throw of 131-09 1/2, with Anna Friedrichsen of Buena Vista placing second at 124-00 3/4.

Augustana freshman Kaja Salemonsen won the triple jump at 39-06 1/2 feet, with teammate Kaly Banks winning silver at 39-01 1/4.

Northwestern's Lorenzo Jones won the men's event at 47-08 feet, and junior teammate James Gilbert was close behind at 45-07 3/4.

Augustana junior Tyl Woleber won the men's long jump with a leap of 23-08 1/4 feet, while Dordt's Devin Bos was second at 21-11 3/4. For the women, Kylee Sallee of Augustana placed first with a mark of 18-05 3/4, with Jessica Sump of Buena Vista second at 17-07.

The men's pole vault was won by Garrett Bates of Buena Vista at 13-05 1/2 feet, while teammate Joe Fisher jumped 12-05 3/4 for second place.

Northwestern's Erin Hulberg won the women's vault at 11-00, and Dordt's Sadie Clark was runner-up at 9-00 1/4.

While Brouwer of Dordt won the high jump, Morningside's Tyson Spradling took second with a jump of 6-01. Augustana senior Mearah Miedema took the women's event with a mark of 5-02 3/4, with Dordt's Lexie Kampman second at 5-02 3/4.

Rylee Olson of Morningside won the javelin at a distance of 133-08 feet, while Briar Cliff junior Lexus Mosbrucker was second at 123-05 1/2. The men's javelin throw was won by Augustana junior Tyl Woelber with a mark of 186-04 1/4, with Ben Thelander of Northwestern coming in second at 169-08.

Women's track events

100: Dordt sophomore Alexandra Beckmann led the local runners with a third-place finish in 12.50 seconds. Nyanas Kur of Augustana won the race in 12.24 seconds.

200: Kur won this race, too, in 25.33 seconds. Dordt senior Emma Bakker placed third (25.93) while Morningside senior Betsy Ridout was fourth in 26.07.

400: Northwestern freshman and West Lyon High School grad Kennedy Kramer was the race champion in 57.37 seconds. Dordt freshman Emily Heynen was second in 58.59.

800: The Mustangs took each of the first seven spots, led by senior Emalee Fundermann (2:21.19). Junior Tenna Beel wa second in 2:22. Mustangs senior Jo McKibben was third in 2:24.93.

1500: Augustana took the Top 4 spots. The local leader was Buena Vista senior Jayden Forbes (fifth, 4:57.60).

5000: Mustangs junior Kristine Honomichl won the race in 18:27.07. She beat Anika Homan of Dordt by 17.98 seconds.

100 hurdles: Red Raiders freshman Emma Zoet won the race in 15.42, edging Beavers sophomore Jessica Sump by .03 seconds.

400 hurdles: Northwestern junior Abigail Clarke was the winner in 64.41 while Mustangs junior and Central Lyon grad Callie Yeakel was third in 67.50.

4x100: Dordt placed second in 49.85 while Buena Vista was third in 49.86.

4x400: Dordt and Morningside were the Top 2 teams at four minutes flat and 4:07.

Men's track events

100: BV's Jadon Micke was second in 10.99 seconds, ahead of bronze medalist Dominic Archer of Briar Cliff at 11.05.

200: Chargers sophomore Ben Jefferies ran the fastest time in 21.22. Chargers junior Ryan Kotey was third in 22.24.

400: Defenders sophomore Cole Zevenbergen had the fastest time in 49.81, while Northwestern junior Mitchell Oostra was the silver medalist in 50.58.

800: Three Siouxland runners took the Top 3 spots. Dordt sophomore Payton Mauldin won in 1:51, Morningside senior Ro Paschal was second in 1:56 and Chargers junior Robert Amaro was third in 1:57.39.

1,500: Trey Engen of Dordt won at 4:01.98, while Lance Van Zee was fourth at 4.11.20.

5,000: Dordt's runners took eight of the Top 10 spots. Eric Steiger won with a 14:51.03 performance while Joe Anderson was second in 14:58.35.

110 hurdles: BCU freshman Paxon Fleming was third in 15.34. Augie sophomore Lawrence Lokonobei won in 14.75.

400 hurdles: Red Raiders junior Bryce Paulsen was third in 56 seconds. Augie freshman Andrew Martens won in 55.73.

3000 steeplechase: Joseph Kunert of Northwestern won in 10:27.21.

4x100: Briar Cliff placed second in 42.20.

4x400: Dordt won the race in 3:19.26 while Northwestern placed second in 3:22.88.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0