Dordt women beat Briar Cliff to stay atop the GPAC standings

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Holding onto sole possession of the top spot in the GPAC Conference, the Dordt women's basketball team secured a 87-77 win over second-place Briar Cliff Saturday.

Karly Gustafson led three Defenders in double-figure scoring with a game-high 29 points. The senior forward also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

Bailey Beckman added 18 points and Janie Schoonhoven chipped in with 12 as No. 3 ranked Dordt moved its record to 11-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and 17-1 overall.

Konnor Sudmann's 22 points led three Briar Cliff players in double-figure scoring on the road Saturday. Kennedy Benne added 18 points and Peyton Wingert had 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Defenders jumped out to a 30-18 first-quarter lead, but the Chargers cut the advantage to 47-38 at halftime.

With the loss, Briar Cliff dropped out of the second spot in the GPAC. The Chargers fell to 8-3 in the league, a half game behind Northwestern, which beat Midland 84-51 Saturday to get to 8-2 in the conference.

Morningside men 76, Doane 62

Ely Doble scored 19 points to lead the Morningside men to a GPAC victory at home Saturday.

Joey Skoff added 16 points and Trey Powers and Aidan Vanderloo had 10 each for the No. 20 ranked Mustangs, who improved to 14-3 overall.

With the win, Morningside remained in first place in the conference with a 8-2 mark, a game better than second-place Jamestown and Northwestern.

Northwestern defeated Midland 87-66 Saturday, while Jamestown edged Concordia 69-65 Saturday.

Northwestern women 84, Midland 51

The Red Raiders women moved into sole possession of second place in the GPAC with a blowout win at home over the Warriors Saturday.

Hannah Nerem's 16 points led four Northwestern players in double-figure scoring. Molly Schany added 15, followed by Taylor VanderVelde (13) and Payton Beckman (12).

The Raiders jumped out to a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and expanded the margin to 40-21 at halftime.

Northwestern moves to 9-2 in the conference and 14-3 overall.

Midland falls to 1-11 in the league and 3-14 overall.

Morningside women 78, Doane 63

Lily Vollertsen's 17 points led four players in double-figure scoring as the Mustang women won a GPAC contest at home Saturday afternoon.

Sophia Peppers added 14 points, followed by Chaise Pfanstiel (12) and McKenna Sims and Alexis Spier (10 each).

Morningside improved to 7-5 in the conference and 12-6 overall.