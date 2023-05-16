SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has captured Great Plains Athletic (GPAC) All-Sports Trophy for the first time in school history.

With all GPAC championship sports now completed for the 2022-23 year, the Defenders led the way in overall percentage scoring.

The GPAC All-Sports standings are compiled by taking the possible points available divided by total points earned in the conference.

In the women’s only standings, Dordt placed first, while Dordt and Concordia University tied for first in the men’s only standings.

Northwestern placed third in the overall standings, Morningside came in fifth and Briar Cliff was 10th.

Northwestern

5. Hastings

6. Morningside

7t. Midland

7t. Doane

9. Briar Cliff

10. Dakota Wesleyan

11. College of Saint Mary

12. Mount Marty