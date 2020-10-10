Dorothy Hubert: A champion husband caller who told others' stories, too

She married Albert Hubert in late 1946. They had 10 children born over the space of 21 years, while living in a few houses both in Salix and on some rural locations outside town, before they later divorced.

"I always thought, 'We are going to get three meals a day and the door would be unlocked.' You never questioned the love part, it was just there," Wendell Hubert said.

Dorothy worked as a school bus driver, a Mary Kay cosmetics consultant and was a 4-H leader who spurred not only other children but her own to enter a lot of fair projects. She passed on a legacy of baking, so that today Wendell is lauded by family members for his cinnamon rolls.

Living through the Great Depression, Dorothy learned how to stretch a dollar through thriftiness, including buying many items from yard sales that were then refurbished to her liking.

Even now, her children are working to sort through all the "do-dads" Dorothy accumulated, daughter Deb McLarty, of Sergeant Bluff, said. When she went to her mother's home a few days ago, it was surprising to hear music playing. McLarty finally saw it was a Disney Pocahontas alarm clock that had gone off.

"She was cautioning me not to throw her good stuff out," McLarty said.