Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center events planned

SIOUX CITY -- Several special events are planned for the first half of June at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Yoga class

An indoor yoga class is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. June 7 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Stretch your body, calm your mind, and leave class feeling rejuvenated.

This class is suitable for any level of yoga experience, including beginners. It is limited to 15 people. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org. Please bring your own yoga mat. This is a free class.

Wildlife encounters

The award-winning educational program “Wildlife Encounters” from Gretna, Nebraska, will bring several animal ambassadors to the Nature Center from 2 to 2:45 p.m. June 10. Kids will have the opportunity to meet live animals, including kangaroos.

A second (repeat) session will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The programs are free and open to all ages.

Story time

A special story time -- the topic is moles -- will be held at 10 a.m. June 14 for preschoolers with an adult. "Mole's Hill" and "Holey Moley," by Lois Ehlert, will be read. There will be craft-making time and a short hike if weather allows.

Prepare to be outdoors and dress for the weather. Limit of 20 people. Attendees must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), in Sioux City.

