Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center offers virtual summer programs

Though the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center remains closed due to COVID-19 worries, the nature center began offering virtual summer programming starting June 1.
“We will be, each week, adding a different trail activity, like a self-guided scavenger hunt or self-guided trail activity on our trails at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center,” education program director Dawn Synder said.
Synder said the three miles of trail at the nature center never closed, and the playscape will open soon.
The county's virtual programs will be offered through June, she said.
At noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the nature center will offer a lunchtime program on Facebook. On Tuesdays, participants will learn about specific topics with one of the summer naturalists. Thursdays will feature live animals.
“They’ll meet one of our live animals on Facebook live, and that animal will be feed,” Synder said. “Whether or not they’ll eat online, I don’t know. So they’ll learn more about the different live animals we have at the center.”
At 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the nature center also will offer a story time via Zoom.
“We’ll also be having some prerecorded programming on our YouTube Channel,” Synder said. “So people can learn how to do different nature crafts, they can learn more about science outside and different nature topics, they can take a virtual hike with one of their naturalists, and they can learn an outdoor skill.”
Synder said the Woodbury County Conservation Board will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation later this month to determine if in-person programs can be offered later in the summer.
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend, the conservation board opened its campgrounds on May 21.
Synder said the four campgrounds are only open for 50% capacity and for self-contained units. No tents are currently allowed. Restroom and comfort facilities are still closed.
“The parks were well attended over the (Memorial Day) weekend,” said Brian Stehr, deputy director for the county conservation board. "We had three sites that did not fill up at our Southwood Conservation Area, and four sites that did not fill at Little Sioux Park. Bigelow Park and Snyder Bend park both filled up over the weekend. The weekend went well overall with few problems.”
