Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center offers virtual summer programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Though the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center remains closed due to COVID-19 worries, the nature center began offering virtual summer programming starting June 1.

“We will be, each week, adding a different trail activity, like a self-guided scavenger hunt or self-guided trail activity on our trails at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center,” education program director Dawn Synder said.

Synder said the three miles of trail at the nature center never closed, and the playscape will open soon.

The county's virtual programs will be offered through June, she said.

At noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the nature center will offer a lunchtime program on Facebook. On Tuesdays, participants will learn about specific topics with one of the summer naturalists. Thursdays will feature live animals.

“They’ll meet one of our live animals on Facebook live, and that animal will be feed,” Synder said. “Whether or not they’ll eat online, I don’t know. So they’ll learn more about the different live animals we have at the center.”

At 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the nature center also will offer a story time via Zoom.