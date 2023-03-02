SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is planning a series of activities this month for young people and adults.

Story time

Preschoolers are invited to story time at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. March 14. The story "Hello Red Fox" will be read, and there will be craft-making and a short hike if weather allows. Prepare to be outdoors and dress for the weather. Limit of 20 people.

Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City.

Wild N’ Woodsy Art Club: Plaster Animal Tracks

This program is intended for children that love art and nature.

Children ages 8 to 14 can take part from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Attendees will explore the outdoors and create a piece of art inspired by nature.

Attendees will learn how to identify animals by their footprints and make a plaster cast to take home. Dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes.

Limit of 20 children. Cost is $5 per person for materials. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing camps@woodburyparks.org.

Coffee and Conservation – Incredible Webb Egg Collection

Coffee and conversations about conservation will be held at 10 a.m. March 15 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Each month features different presenters and topics related to conservation and the environment.

This month, Education Director Theresa Kruid will talk about the Webb Egg Collection. This collection includes over 300 species of birds and 800 eggs, some of which are on permanent display at the Nature Center. Kruid will share how the Nature Center came to own this collection, the history of egg collecting and why egg collecting is illegal today.

Stick around after the presentation for an optional 30-minute outdoor activity. Refreshments will be provided. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing camps@woodburyparks.org. Limited to 30 participants.

Birding for Beginners

Interested in learning about birds and how to identify them? Join from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 18 to learn more about birds. This program is intended for kids ages 8-14.

Attendees will learn about common birds in Iowa and how to identify them and then go for a hike and look and listen for birds along the way.

Dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Bring your own binoculars if you want. Otherwise, we have some to borrow for the program. Limited to 20 participants. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org

Yoga at the Nature Center

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be hosting yoga class at 5:30 p.m. March 22.

This is an all-levels class. Starting with a quick guided mediation and slow body movement, this class is for everyone with the goal of leaving relaxed and refreshed.

This class is taught by certified yoga instructor Chan Follen. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org. This is a free class. Yoga mats are not provided.