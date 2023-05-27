Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sioux City Journal is proud to announce we've got a brand new app for our subscribers. Now, more than ever, you'll be able to keep up with the locally-focused, award-winning work we do each and every day.

In the new app, you'll find you can personalize your experience by selecting the local news topics that matter most to you.

If you want to know about stories as soon as they post, you can stay in the loop by selecting app alerts for news, sports, weather and more. And, when you're in the app, top banners will let you know about the news happening right now. With the weather, you'll be able to get local forecasts for your area.

To make things easier to navigate, the new Sioux City Journal app makes it possible to see all the latest local stories by simply swiping up and down or left and right.

Want to further choose how you see and engage with stories? You can select different style views for the app.

Say you're watching a video on our new app but you need to go do something else. Now, you can pause a video in the app and pick up where you left off. We've also made it so you can save stories to enjoy at your leisure.

And if you're not feeling up to read through a local story, you can now press a play button at the top of an article and the piece will be read to you.

For a further explanation of the new app, check out this video our local staff put together:

To download the new Journal app for Apple, here's a link:

To download the new Journal app for Google, here's a link:

And if you're not presently a subscriber, we've got a number of deal for you to check out: