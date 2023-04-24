SIOUX CITY -- On Friday afternoon, Downtown Partners' new business development coordinator Carly Howrey was sampling Pete's Thai on 5th's Grilled Lemongrass Lamb while the nonprofit organization's executive director Ragen Cote was taste-testing a richly decadent Beef Ragout.

Or as Pete Uttachoo, owner of the 507 Fifth St. eatery, described the dish: "A Thai-inspired succotash."

"It's beef in a tomato sauce served with potatoes and carrots," Uttachoo said with a chuckle. "If I served it for breakfast, I'd called it Pete's Succo-Hash."

"Whatever you name the dish, it is going to be delicious," Cote said.

Pete's Thai was one of 12 restaurants participating in Downtown Partners' third Restaurant Week - Dinner Edition.

Besides Pete's Thai, the other eateries are 1008 Key Club, Bistro on 4th, Buffalo Alice, Main + Abbey, Marto Brewing Co., Rebos, Soho Kitchen + Bar, Table 32, The Diving Elk, Trattoria Fresco and Woodbury's American Steakhouse.

From Tuesday to Saturday, participating restaurants will showcase local cuisine at a discounted price. It will feature a $30 prix fixe dinner menu with an appetizer, a dessert and a choice between two appetizers.

For restaurants, it gives them a chance to test out unique recipes.

"I wanted my food to have bright colors, fresh ingredients and remind everyone of spring," Uttachoo said. "I'm tired of winter."

For diners, it gives them the opportunity to try out a new downtown restaurant or support an old favorite.

"This is the third year we've done Downtown Restaurant Weeks," Cote explained. "We concentrate on dinners in the spring and lunches during autumn. The current group of restaurants is our most diverse selection yet."

The appetizer at Pete's is a ground chicken and shrimp Drumstick Delight, served with house-made plum sauce, while the dessert is sweet mango, served with coconut cream and sticky rice.

"I've never tried sticky rice before," Howrey said.

"Believe me, you're gonna love it," Cote said with a smile. "With the mango, it will blow your mind."

For restaurants that don't have a dedicated dessert menu (like Buffalo Alice or The Diving Elk), a specialty beer or cocktail can take its place.

Don't forget, it's more fun to eat with friends.

"We have five days and 12 restaurants," Cote said. "That's a lot of food in a very short amount of time. I think there will be plenty of shared plates."

Downtown Partners will also be offering giveaways for people participating in Restaurant Week and posting about it on social media. To enter, follow Downtown Partners on social media, post a photo while participating in the event by using #SCRWDining23 and tag it Downtown Partners.

Ten winners will be randomly selected at the end of the week, receiving a $20 gift card from one of the participating restaurants. More information can be found at downtownsiouxcity.com.

"People love eating new things and downtown Sioux City has so many phenomenal restaurants," Cote said. "Restaurant Week is a great time to support an old favorite or test out a new place for the first time."