Drake men's basketball wins Valley tournament opener against Illinois State

ST. LOUIS – Jonah Jackson tied a career-high with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting as the Drake University men's basketball team earned a 75-65 win over Illinois State on Thursday night to open the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs advance to face top seed Northern Iowa in the second round on Friday.

Anthony Murphy scored the opening points of Arch Madness with a 3-pointer, but it was the Redbirds who caught fire from distance early. Illinois State connected on three of its first four 3-point attempts as it leapt out to a 14-8 lead.

Drake buckled down on defense to swing the game back in its favor. The Bulldogs held Illinois State scoreless for 6:30 as part of an 11-0 run that gave Drake a 19-14 advantage.

The Redbirds briefly regained the lead after back-to-back treys, but a layup by Murphy with 7:01 remaining in the first half put Drake ahead for good. Murphy finished with 17 points to go along with four rebounds.

The Bulldogs led by nine points heading toward halftime when Illinois State returned to the well with another 3-point barrage. The Redbirds poured in a pair of 3-pointers and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to close the half on a 9-2 run and cut Drake's lead to 38-36.