Drake Relays

Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash was just over a second behind winner Chase Lauman in the boys’ 3,200-meter run at the Drake Relays in Des Moines on Thursday.

Gabe Nash, a senior, ran the race in 9 minutes, 7.94 seconds to finish as runner-up behind Lauman, a Pella senior who finished with a time of 9:06.71. Nash’s teammate from North, junior Natnael Kifle, ran a time of 9:24.13 to take 10th.

Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe, a junior, tossed the shot put 53 feet, 11 ¼ inches, which put him in sixth place in the boys’ shot put throw. Sioux City East senior Blake Hogancamp took 12th in the event (52-00.25).

Senior Sione Fifita of LeMars tied for ninth in the boys’ high jump with a jump that cleared 6-foot, 5 inches.

Schweitzberger collects top-five finish in the discus

Kingsley-Pierson senior Allie Schweitzberger took fourth in the high school discus throw at the Drake Relays. Her best throw of 134-11 was over a foot better than English Valley’s Kennedy Axmear for fifth, but Schweitzberger was nearly four feet short of Ciara Heffron of Knoxville for third. The competition was won by Hampton-Dumont’s Charlee Morton, who’s throw of 146-03 was 3 ½ feet further than Pleasant Valley’s Reese Goodlet.

The girls’ discus saw three other area preps place in the top 15. Hinton junior Lauren Kounkel registered a throw of 131-09 for seventh, Sioux Center senior Makenna Walhof, finished ninth (127-04) and junior Fran Travis of Spirit Lake ended up 14th (121-00).