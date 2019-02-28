SIOUX CITY -- Little eyes are watching.
Not matter what Morningside College senior Dakota Drenth does, he knows his mannerisms, the way he carries himself in all situations and the focus and dedication he puts into being not only a Mustang wrestler but a student and most importantly a father is being measured - by someone whose small stature is very important.
“I don’t think anyone is ever truly ready (to be a parent),” the senior 149-pounder and three-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national qualifier said. “I’m blessed to have so many wonderful people around me whether it’s my teammates who love Drake and don’t think twice about spending time with him when I’m competing or in a class; the professors and other students who allow me to take him along to classes from time to time and enjoy having him around; or two of the best grandparents anyone could ask for in my mom and dad.
“To me, being a parent is a lot like being a student and athlete at the same time,” he added. “You have to make sure you have a plan and stick to it as often as possible. Sure, things will change from time to time, but if you have an idea of what you want to do and stay with where you want to be going, you can see it through. That’s the way I approach my life.”
No one could argue with the success he’s had on or off the mat. Despite life throwing one of those changes at him as a freshman when he became a father, he’s taken to it like he does wrestling and academic - with that plan in place. His son, Drake, is a common figure in classes, around campus, in the Mustang wrestling room, at meets. No matter where dad goes, Drake is met more often than not with smiles and laughter from the people in Dakota’s life. On the mat, Drenth set a new career pin standard for the program this season and hopes to conclude his collegiate athletic career on a high note with his third shot at nationals Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2.
Dakota has taken a page from his young son’s life in his wrestling career. With those same watchful eyes, he followed his brother Nick throughout his high school and college career, also at Morningside. He became a wrestling room and meet fixture and has blossomed into a talented middleweight contender whether it was in high school when he starred at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn as an Iowa High School Athletic Association state qualifier or in his Maroon singlet.
“I grew up in wrestling, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” Dakota reflected. “I know Drake will be the same way. There are many times I’ll look over in practice or during a meet, and he’s in a stance, ready to go.
“I’m sure he won’t remember much of my college wrestling days (when he grows up),” he added. “There’s been some great things I can tell him about, and I hope to add to that (with this year). The first two times I qualified, I felt like there was more I could have done. With that in my mind, I’m going into this year’s nationals and leaving nothing behind.”
Doing so with his young son in mind as little eyes continue to watch.