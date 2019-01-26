AMES – Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser admitted he doesn’t know much about cars, but he knows that Dodge Vipers go fast and Volkswagens are meant to be put in cruise control.
On Friday night in Hilton against Oklahoma, Dresser saw too many of his guys driving Volkswagens.
No. 15 Iowa State won the dual 25-6, but Dresser believes the margin could’ve – and should’ve – been bigger.
“The best way to put it is, ‘It wasn’t enough,’” Dresser said. “It was good, but it wasn’t enough. When you have a Viper, you have to run like a Viper. We ran like a Volkswagen at way too many weights when I think we have some Vipers. Volkswagen’s don’t go very fast, and when you go that speed, you’re in a lot of matches when you should be blowing guys out. (Marcus) Coleman is more of a Viper, and he ran like a Volkswagen. He got a win, but that’s not really how you want to get a win.
“We have to be ready to go, and that’s probably the one thing I’m disappointed in. We’re spotting people takedowns and it’s starting to be a trend.”
Two Iowa State wrestlers who ran like Vipers were Ian Parker (141) and No. 16 Sam Colbray (184).
No. 15 Parker beat No. 10 Dom Demas 4-3 in sudden victory and Parker pushed the pace the entire match.
“He was obviously the aggressor,” Dresser said of Parker. “We knew that guy had a trick move – a really good inside trip – and he got him on it at the end of the first period. But Parker kept with it and Parker’s got a huge gas tank and when we figured out how to get to his legs, we got him tired and we took him into over time and we got him. Good for Parker, that guy has beat some good guys this year.”
Colbray was impressed by his teammate.
“I know Parker’s a brawler and I would never count him out of a match for a second because his gas tank and his pace is super high,” Colbray said. “That guy was a – sorry to say it – one trick pony. Parker kept good position and had good shot attempts. The pace is what ended up paying off in the end. I appreciate when teammates wrestle how they’re supposed to.”
Colbray, in his match, recorded three takedowns in the first period and also got four back points to jump out to a 10-2 lead. Colbray won his match by major decision, 14-4.
“I wanted to get him tired,” Colbray said. “I compete well when the guy can’t necessarily think. I want to push the pace early and get to my shots. Things will work out if I do that.”
Dresser liked what he saw out of Colbray, a Hermiston, Oregon native, for six minutes, but he wants one more minute out of Colbray.
“He’s one minute away,” Dresser said. “If you look at his bonus points, he might be leading the team in major decisions. He’s not just hanging on and trying to get wins – he’s separating himself. What that does for you later in the year is it pushes you down the tournament trail because nobody can sneak up on you. If we get another minute out of him like the first six, they’ll be putting statues up of him in Oregon.”
Dresser needs his team to compete like Parker and Colbray both did on Sunday as Iowa State travels to No. 3 Oklahoma State. Dresser’s seen progress this year but he’s anxious to see how his team competes in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“We have to be ready to go, and that’s probably the one thing I’m disappointed in tonight,” Dresser said. “We’re spotting people takedowns and it’s starting to be a trend. We need to fix it and we need to fix it against the No. 3 team in the nation in a day and half.”