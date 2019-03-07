Just keep going.
Three simple words that have become a life's mantra for Morningside College junior Abby Drieling.
You could forgive the Emerson, Neb., native if, at times, over the past four years of her life, she might have thought otherwise. Finding out your father has non-Hodgkins lymphoma in his brain during high school and then getting the one thing that helped you work through that, basketball, taken away with a slew of injuries and surgeries during the first two-plus years of college would get anyone to thinking otherwise.
Looking back on it, Drieling keeps one incontrovertible thought in mind. "It's just a few bumps," she said with a smile. "You just have to keep going. Yeah, you might set goals but those could and, in most cases, do change, as what you set up might not be where you wind up."
Two influences have kept her "eyes on the end prize" … those being a strong family and community support.
Her father Bernie's news occurred when Abby was concluding her high school career at Emerson-Hubbard. "Basketball was my outlet (that year)," she admitted. "I put everything into it (to try and get my mind off what was going on with my dad). He made it through his chemotherapy and with a check-up coming soon where my family has our fingers crossed for good news, he'll be three years cancer free.
"The town of Emerson isn't very big, so people knew about what our family was going through," she pointed out. "The community was amazing … they checked in on me during that last year of high school as Mom and Dad had to be gone for Dad's treatment for a week out of each month. It's wonderful being part of such a close-knit town."
That community support and remembering back to what her father went through in his treatment process would be strong allies less than a year later.
Abby can tell you the exact spot, the game situation and everything about an event that changed the course of her collegiate athletics' career.
"I think I could (go into the Tyson Center) and point at the very area on the floor where I tore my ACL and partially tore my MCL and lateral meniscus (a 90-73 win over Siena Heights University in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' tournament)," she said reflecting back to the 2016-17 season. That injury started a road to recovery that took almost two full years.
The path was filled with attempted returns and disappointing stops. She aimed at the following October but still had pain, finding out that a cyclops lesion had formed due to the ACL reconstruction. The large scar tissue mass was removed the January following, so Drieling hoped for some salvaging of her sophomore season. As the calendar turned to May, another setback occurred as, during a pick-up game, she landed hard and hurt her hip. Fearing a labrum tear, she went back to the same doctor that fixed her knee and found that the cartilage by the labrum had torn, and more surgery was needed.
"I knew after the first injury that I might not be able to play basketball again," she reminisced. "Now, I'm faced with another surgery as it was painful to even stand at times. That many surgeries in such a short time are something no athlete wants or, in most cases, can have happen."
Her doctor had other news though. "He told me after I get back to playing basketball again to make sure to do different things to stay healthy," she said. "I said ‘whoa, whoa, whoa … that was never an option?' He told me that they had gotten everything fixed and once the healing process went through what it needed, I'd be good to go."
While Drieling understands from a medical standpoint how she got to come back to the Mustangs' line-up in the second half of 2018-19 and gets to step on the Tyson Events Center floor once again, she points to another reason for being able to recover.
"My mom and dad were right there with me … from the beginning, at every turn of the setbacks and good news," she said.
When I got hurt, it took me out of the routine I was used to," she added. "The thought of not playing again wasn't something I liked. When I got down (through the rehab time), I would always remember ‘Hey Dad went through something much worse, so you can do this'. He was always there encouraging me, too."
Her hometown added into that support. "(Even though many of our friends hadn't known what had happened), they were right there telling me that I could do this," she said.
The comeback to playing in seven games in 2018-19 and getting to return to the Tyson Events Center with her teammates for a 17th straight national tournament appearance has led Drieling to a new idea for a postseason career.
"After seeing what the coaches did for me over this entire three years … letting me part of everything even though I was injured, I'd like to do something similar down the road," she said. "I'm also thinking of going to physician's assistant school through my biology major. (Morningside College athletic trainer) Ashley (Culver) was such a great source for me during the rehabbing process … I'd like to help others out due in large part to how she served me."
Taking a page out of the support system she's had throughout her life … paying it forward and understanding no matter what happens, there will be "just some bumps" ahead.