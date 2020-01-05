Dube scores in 7th round of shootout, Flames beat Wild 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dillon Dube scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

Dube beat Alex Stalock with a quick move for his first career shootout goal on his first chance. Derek Ryan also scored in the shootout for the Flames, 4-0 in tiebreakers this season.

David Rittich stopped six of seven Wild shooters in the shootut.

Milan Lucic, Travis Hamonic, Michael Stone and Mark Giordano scored for Calgary, 4-5-1 in its last 10 games after winning seven straight during a stretch of nine consecutive outings with at least a point. Rittich finished with 30 saves through overtime.

Marcus Foligno scored twice, and Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway also had goals for Minnesota, which finished 1-2-1 on a four-game homestand. Ryan Donato scored in the shootout.

Giordano scored on a power play with under 6 minutes to go to tie the score 4-4 as his shot from the left circle went off the stick of Wild defenseman Ryan Suter.

Greenway scored at 2:37 of the final period for a 4-3 Wild lead by redirecting a long shot by Jared Spurgeon into the net. The goal came 42 seconds after Stone’s wristshot through traffic tied it 3-3.