DVD REVIEW: 'Naomi' was 'one-and-done' series but it holds up

Remember “Naomi”? Most people don’t.

It was a superhero show that premiered on The CW in January and featured a 16-year-old skateboarder who discovers she has superpowers.

At the time, The CW was leaning into its superhero strengths. The idea of another series in the mix looked ideal. Even more impressive? Producer/director Ava DuVernay was behind the series and seemed like the right person to show how a Black teen could change the world.

Kaci Walfall was cast in the title role and appeared ready to handle the pressure. “I do genuinely ask myself, ‘What would I do if I found out I had powers?’” she said earlier this year. Because Naomi is learning as she goes, Kaci would be, too.

“Naomi” looked like it was on track to become a CW mainstay. The network promoted it heavily but didn’t get the traction it was seeking.

As a result? “Naomi,” released this week on DVD, is a one-shot series. Two days after its finale aired, it was cancelled. While it could always find a place on a streaming service, “Naomi” is part of the multiverse that could use shoring up.

Based on a comic book series illustrated by Jamal Campbell, “Naomi” told the story of a Superman-obsessed girl who wanted to learn what was behind a supernatural event that rocked her town.

Walfall was quite good as the protagonist, flexing her muscles as she gained superpowers.

DuVernay was fine in this genre, too. Although she has been nominated for Oscars for her documentaries and feature films, she wanted to flex. “I just really seized the moment,” she said in January. “I dedicated a couple of years to say, ‘I’m going to try everything that I want to do.’”

Because it wasn’t linked to other superhero series, “Naomi” stayed in its lane and was easy for the network to cut.

DuVernay will likely return to features and docs and find other challenges.

“Naomi,” though, is an interesting experiment. It made teen superheroes work and gave Walfall an excellent launch.

Watch the DVD version and you’ll see it holds together quite well. It also shows how we’ve become attuned to bingeing series. “Naomi” was the victim of broadcasting’s hit-and-miss scheduling tactics.

Seen over a weekend, it holds up nicely.