DVD REVIEW: Tom Holland builds a career with 'Uncharted'

Ladies and gentlemen, your next big action hero: Tom Holland.

In “Uncharted,” an adventure film based on the old PlayStation game, he flies through the air at the back end of a cargo plane, cavorts around an auction house light sculpture and romances a woman who just might be a villain.

Like dozens of films before it, “Uncharted” goes where many others have been. Eager to find Magellan’s gold, Holland’s Nate Drake teams up with Mark Wahlberg’s Sully to figure out the clues planted in an ancient map – one he remembers when he and his missing brother were kids.

To earn money to fund the trip – presumably – Drake picks pockets and unlatches diamond bracelets while tossing cocktail shakers like Tom Cruise. He’s quite charming and incredibly adept at stunts. That bodes well when the two head to Barcelona where (surprise, surprise), someone else (Antonio Banderas) is searching for the gold, too. He has a henchwoman who isn’t afraid to kiss and kill, so the two adventurers have to watch their steps. Meanwhile, Sully has a friend, Chloe (Sophia Ali) who has similar skills and a piece of memorabilia that could prove helpful.

It’s all connect-the-dots storytelling but “Uncharted” does have moments of concern that “National Treasure,” “The DaVinci Code” and other, similar films didn’t boast. Director Ruben Fleischer loses Wahlberg at one point and, frankly, he’s not missed. Holland handles the puzzle with ease and has the ability to look surprised just when we know he shouldn’t.

Fleischer sends the team all across the map until clues, planted by Drake’s brother, point them and their detractors in the right direction. (Why? We don’t know.)

Then, “Uncharted” becomes an homage to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” complete with gold bars, rickety ships and a sword fight that would make Johnny Depp weep.

In many ways, the film serves as Holland’s audition reel for dozens of others (“Indiana Jones” included). He comes through at every turn and even manages to romance the stone, so to speak.

He and Ali have some fun scenes in a tunnel and become prey in one of Banderas’ planes. There, they dodge bullets, moving cars and that villain (nicely played by Tati Gabrielle, who looks like she could take many of Cynthia Erivo’s cast-offs), who isn’t afraid to slit anyone’s throat.

While a post-credits scene suggests there’s more to this map than we thought possible, there is enough of a seed here to grow into an acceptable franchise.

