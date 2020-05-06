E.J. DIONNE JR.: Pre-virus status quo isn't good enough

She also called out our indifference to the "invisible workers," those "working at the nursing homes, or the people at the packing plants, or the people at the grocery store, the ones you don't think of every day." This group, she says, also includes those working in domestic violence shelters, food banks and homeless programs who currently lack the "equipment and support" they need to provide care to vulnerable communities.

For the next round of legislating, Bennet is pushing hard for a 15% increase in food stamps, since food banks "are strained to the breaking point" while farmers and ranchers need confidence that "there's going to be a market for what they are producing." He sees this as part of a larger effort to enact automatic stabilizers that kick in without the need for new legislation "when the economy deteriorates."

"We don't need one more partisan fight the next time we have an economic downturn like this," he says.

It's true, of course, that even short-term thinking is better than President Trump's denial of federal responsibility for the nation he leads. He pushes off the work of dealing with the crisis to governors, and then says if Washington comes to the rescue of states that happen to be Democratic, "we'll have to get something for it." Blue states aren't part of his American "we."