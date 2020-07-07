E.J. DIONNE JR.: Trumponomics: A hope and a prayer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON - "Dear Michael," wrote British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1957 to the head of his Conservative Party's research department, "I am always hearing about the Middle Classes. What is it they really want? Can you put it down on a sheet of notepaper and I will see whether we can give it to them."

Macmillan's letter to Michael Fraser, the party official, is cited in Alistair Horne's fine biography as an example of Macmillan's delightful aristocratic cheekiness but also as a mark of the moderate Tory's determination to win the 1959 election. Macmillan figured out what the middle classes wanted well enough to sweep to victory.

A story from a more consensual time is soothing at a moment of exceptional rancor and division, but it's also a marker of the things that are permanent in political life. In every time, in every democracy, voters are looking for politicians to deliver them tangible benefits -- whether in the general form of income-producing economic growth, or in particulars such as greater access to better health care, education or housing.

This reality will determine whether former vice president Joe Biden can maintain or -- dare we think this? - expand his large lead over President Donald Trump.