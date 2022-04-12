Early mistakes haunt Marshals in loss to Sioux City

RAPID CITY, S.D.--The Sioux City Bandits jumped out to an early 21-0 lead and picked up a road win as the Rapid City Marshals struggled to settle in Saturday evening at Summit Arena.

The Marshals tried to bounce back in the middle quarters but never recovered from the slow start, and the Bandits got away with a 45-28 victory.

Sioux City (3-0) racked up 194 yards of total offense with a balanced approach and held Rapid City (1-1) to 134 total yards and minus-27 yards rushing.

A nagging arm injury to Marshals quarterback Bobby Froelich caused issues, but neither he, nor his head coach, made excuses for their lack of offensive firepower in the contest.

“We just didn’t take care of business,” head coach Dante Dudley said. “Personally, I feel like we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds and never overcame them. Every time we tried to make a push and come back we’d have another self-inflicted wound.”

The Marshals turned the ball over on downs in their opening series and the Bandits took advantage with a five-play, 36-yard scoring drive in 3 minutes and 55 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lorenzo Brown to Drew Prohaska.

After another turnover on downs, Brown completed a deep pass to wide open Fred Bruno for a 26-yard Bandits touchdown that extended the Marshals’ deficit to 21-0 after one quarter.

Froelich finished the game 18 of 44 passing for 161 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and took responsibility for the rough start.

“We just started off slow as an offense,” Froelich said. “They did their job up front protecting me, but I have to complete passes. When you start off 0-for-5 passing you aren’t going to have a good half.”

The Marshals started to chip away at their deficit on the first drive of the second quarter. They mounted a 12-play, 36-yard scoring drive in 8:54, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Froelich to Diron Simmons that made it 21-6 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

Roster restrictions and injuries led the Marshals to sit kicker Melissa Strother. The Champions Indoor Football League allows 21 players from each team to dress, so after injuries to the quarterback and a defensive lineman, Dudley elected to play without a true kicker.

Rapid City scored again in the opening minutes of the second half on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Froelich to Demetrius Davis. A successful 2-point conversion cut the deficit to 21-14, but Sioux City answered with a touchdown on the ensuing drive to push the score to 28-14 and the Marshals never got back within eight.

“I congratulate (Sioux City) for being there when they needed to for the mistakes we made," Dudley said. "We gave them a lot of free points and couldn’t get out of the hole.”

The Bandits mounted an effective rushing attack as they averaged 7.3 yards per carry and finished with 96 yards on 13 rushes. Brown led the way on the ground with three carries for 51 yards, while Bruno and Kamal Kass each scored a touchdown.

Brown proved a true dual-threat as he completed 8 of 15 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Rapid City’s Lavaughn Macon led all receivers with seven catches for 57 yards and positioned himself as a go-to target for Froelich in the second half.

Dudley hopes the loss is a learning experience for his team as they prepare for their first road contest next week, taking on the Wyoming Mustangs at 7:05 p.m. at Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming.

“It’s a humbling experience and I want to see them come back and play more consistent,” Dudley said. “Catch the ball, run the right stuff and we’ll be back. If you watch the game, we are capable of winning that game, but it’s up to us to overcome adversity.”

