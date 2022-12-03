Eastern Oregon, Corban, Jamestown advance to NAIA volleyball semi-finals

SIOUX CITY -- Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore.) swept quarterfinal matches Saturday at the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament, setting up an all-Cascade Collegiate Conference contest in the semi-finals at 5 p.m. Monday.

Eastern Oregon, the No. 1 overall seed, outpaced Marian (Ind.) in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18. Preslee Jensen led a balanced Eastern Oregon attack with 12 kills as the Mountaineers outhit the Knights, .167 to .074.

Marian, which upset No. 8 overall seed Northwestern College on Wednesday, was led by Skyler Van Note, who had 11 kills.

Corban dispatched of Park (Mo.), 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.

Rylee Troutman and Avari Ridgway led the Warriors attack with 16 and 12 kills, respectively. Park was runner-up in the 2021 national tournament, losing to Missouri Baptist.

Eastern Oregon won the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title, a game ahead of Corban. But the Warriors won the postseason conference tournament with a five-set thriller over Mountaineers.

No. 2 seed Jamestown, the GPAC regular season and conference tournament champion, also advanced to the semi-finals with a three-set sweep over Columbia (Mo.). 25-10, 25-18, 25-17.

The Jimmies' win guarantees an All-GPAC matchup in the other semi-final contest Monday night.

Jamestown will play the winner of Midland (Neb.) and Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.). The two GPAC foes were set to play Saturday night. Results were not available before the Journal's print deadline.

Midland, the No. 3 overall seed, qualified for the quarterfinals late Friday night after winning a three-team playoff in Pool E. In the first of two one-set match, Westmont (Calif.) defeated Bellevue (Neb.), 25-21. Midland then eliminated Westmont, 25-20.