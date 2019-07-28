One of the bright spots for us during the year is getting an intern to join the staff for the summer.
This year, Garrett Looker, a Ball State University journalism graduate, landed the position and got a quick chance to deal with a number of breaking news stories. He also had an opportunity to revisit an unsolved murder and discover the impact it had on her friends and family. Because it was a sensitive subject, “I learned how to be a human and journalist at the same time,” he said.
The job also showed him how all days didn’t have the same level of intensity.
Growing up, Looker wanted to be a major league baseball player. A catastrophic brain injury at 15, however, changed those plans. Since he couldn’t play baseball, he thought writing about it would keep him in that world. In college, he realized there was “more to the world than sports.”
Now working with other Journal reporters on a series that will run in September, the 22-year-old plans to attend grad school – also at Ball State – to concentrate on documentary filmmaking.
Because the world of journalism – and storytelling – is so vast, the Indiana native says it’s often difficult to know where to go and what to do. The important thing is to “take the next step.”