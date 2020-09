Once you spot it, Alicia's Taco Dome is hard to miss. The Tex-Mex eatery is located inside a dome-shaped building. What makes this a Sergeant Bluff mainstay is made-to-order food, cooked with fresh ingredients. From enchiladas to burritos to larger-than-life chalupas, Alicia's Taco Dome will provide you with a square deal meal in a decidedly dome-like setting.