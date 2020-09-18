 Skip to main content
Editor's Choice: Billy Boy Drive Thru
Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Get in touch with your inner bad boy with Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Outlaw Burger. For meat-on-meat-on-meat action, it will be criminal to pass on this burger. 

 Earl Horlyk, The Weekender

Billy Boy Drive Thru

2328 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City

712-233-1212

We have always been charmed by the Billy Burger (two patties, sauteed onion and cheese), the Pizza Burger (patty smothered in pizza sauce) and the famous Billy Boy loosemeat taverns, but Billy Boy Drive-Thru (a Riverside landmark for nearly 60 years) is much more than just a typical burger joint. It has given the world a new way of measuring things. Can't rely on small, medium or large? Billy Boy offers things by the tub. That is as in a tub o' fries, a tub o' onion chips and a tub o' chicken! OK, give us a tub o' loosemeats, to go please! 

Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Chili dogs at Billy Boy Drive-Thru.
Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Outlaw Burger contains two all-beef patties, real strips of bacon, gooey cheese and a smoky dressing that ties everything together.
Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Chicken dinner.
Ice Cream at Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Zach Doyle, manager of Billy Boy Drive-Thru, makes a strawberry sundae topped with whipped cream. The Sioux City restaurant opened in 1962.
Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Owner Denise Bailey says chili dogs are a favorite at Billy Boy Drive-Thru.
