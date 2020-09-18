Editor's Choice: Billy Boy Drive Thru

We have always been charmed by the Billy Burger (two patties, sauteed onion and cheese), the Pizza Burger (patty smothered in pizza sauce) and the famous Billy Boy loosemeat taverns, but Billy Boy Drive-Thru (a Riverside landmark for nearly 60 years) is much more than just a typical burger joint. It has given the world a new way of measuring things. Can't rely on small, medium or large? Billy Boy offers things by the tub. That is as in a tub o' fries, a tub o' onion chips and a tub o' chicken! OK, give us a tub o' loosemeats, to go please!