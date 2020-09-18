Editor's Choice: Bob's Bar & Grill

Martingburg, Neb. (pop. 94) is located 28 miles from Sioux City on Highway 20. You may not be familiar with the town as much as you are with the town's most famous landmark. People come far and wide to eat at Bob Lamprecht's Bob's Bar & Grill. And what do they order? The biggest burger you've ever seen, that's what! Literally, the patty's the same size as the plate! What is the perfect side dish for such an oversize burger? A plateful of straight-out-of-the-fryer fries!