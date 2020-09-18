Editor's Choice: Bodega 401

Bodega 401
401 Pearl St., Sioux City
712-522-5501
Sliders, brick oven pizzas and "chicken lollipops" -- a Frenched chicken winglet that looks like a lollipop -- as well as top notch cocktails and beers steal the show at this swanky downtown eatery. What's our favorite thing to order? Ask for the "Lump 'em All Together" which is, literally, a platter containing Bodega 401's most popular menu items. See, indecisiveness can have its benefits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!