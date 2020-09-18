Editor's Choice: Bodega 401

Sliders, brick oven pizzas and "chicken lollipops" -- a Frenched chicken winglet that looks like a lollipop -- as well as top notch cocktails and beers steal the show at this swanky downtown eatery. What's our favorite thing to order? Ask for the "Lump 'em All Together" which is, literally, a platter containing Bodega 401's most popular menu items. See, indecisiveness can have its benefits.