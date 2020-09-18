 Skip to main content
Editor's Choice: Bodega 401
Bodega 401

Bodega 401 Drinks

A Stung Mule (top) is a Moscow Mule that replaces vodka with a honey whiskey. Likewise, a Mexican Donkey uses tequila, instead of vodka. Both variation are severed in pewter copper mugs at Bodega 401.

 Justin Wan, The Weekender

Bodega 401

401 Pearl St., Sioux City

712-522-5501

Sliders, brick oven pizzas and "chicken lollipops" -- a Frenched chicken winglet that looks like a lollipop -- as well as top notch cocktails and beers steal the show at this swanky downtown eatery. What's our favorite thing to order? Ask for the "Lump 'em All Together" which is, literally, a platter containing Bodega 401's most popular menu items. See, indecisiveness can have its benefits.

Food Bodega 401

From left, a glass of prairie grass gimlet and a glass of Pelletier margarita.
Bodega 401

Made with peppers, tomatoes, red onions mushrooms and arugula, Bodega 401's "Bad Hunter" pizza provides a healthier take on typical bar food. 
Food Bodega 401

Do you have trouble decided which appetizer to pick? Bodega 401 offers a "Lump 'em Together" sampler platter for those with hard-to-please palates. Diners can nosh on such offerings as jalapeno cheese curds, deep-fried pickles and chicken lollipops.
Bodega 401

Bodega 401 manager Jason Nelson is pictured at the bar in 2017.
