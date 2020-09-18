 Skip to main content
Editor's Choice: Brightside Cafe


Brightside Cafe and Deli

Erik Munoz holds up a Grizzly Omelet -- an omelet made with three different types of meat at Brightside Cafe & Deli, the restaurant opened in 2018 that he co-owns. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Brightside Cafe & Deli

525 Fourth St., Sioux City

712-224-7827

Erik and Juan Munoz, the brothers behind Brightside Cafe & Deli, have built their business around a simple philosophy. Brightside uses the freshest ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Whether diners are stopping by for a gourmet omelet before work or for a hot or cold deli sandwich at lunch, nobody leave Brightside hungry. What do we recommend? The Belly Be Quiet, which is a one-third pound burger, topped with bacon, American cheese, an onion ring and plenty of zesty BBQ! Hey, the name says it all!

Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Consisting of bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs and toast, the Brightside Breakfast is a delicious way to start your day. Made-to-order breakfasts and specialty omelets will be available at Brightside Cafe & Deli.
Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Classic comfort food fare like French Toast will always be on the menu at Brightside Cafe & Menu, according to co-owner Erik Munoz. Munoz, who owns the 525 Fourth St. eatery with his brother Juan, thinks Brightside's downtown location will attract office workers wanting a respite from fast food. 
Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Shown with a side of potato salad, Brightside Cafe & Deli's gourmet Brightside Burger -- a one-third pound patty, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles and a zesty Brightside sauce -- is just one of the 525 Fourth St. eatery's menu items that can be purchased in advance for a person wanting food as part of its "Feed it Forward" program. 
Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Shown with ham, cucumber slices and plenty of crunchy croutons, Brightside Cafe & Deli's chef salad is just one of the 525 Fourth St. eatery's healthy lunch items.
Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

A lunch consisting of a chicken Caesar salad seems like a bright way to spend one's lunch hour. Lunchtime salads, soups and sandwiches will be available at Brightside Cafe & Deli, daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Fresh-from-the-fryer sweet potato fries are given more punch when served with Brightside Cafe & Deli's signature Brightside sauce, according to general manager Karla Ruby.
