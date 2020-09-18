Editor's Choice: Brightside Cafe

Erik and Juan Munoz, the brothers behind Brightside Cafe & Deli, have built their business around a simple philosophy. Brightside uses the freshest ingredients while creating made-to-order meals with plenty of TLC. Whether diners are stopping by for a gourmet omelet before work or for a hot or cold deli sandwich at lunch, nobody leave Brightside hungry. What do we recommend? The Belly Be Quiet, which is a one-third pound burger, topped with bacon, American cheese, an onion ring and plenty of zesty BBQ! Hey, the name says it all!